There is indeed a smaller Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G, just not for you

Samsung might have only announced three phones yesterday (the Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and Note10+ 5G), but the early rumors that mentioned four Notes were spot on. As it turns out, the larger Note10+ 5G isn’t the only 5G phone in the line-up, as there is a smaller Galaxy Note10 5G too.

As the slide above and below shows, briefly shown at the Unpacked event, and pictured by The Verge, the Galaxy Note10 5G would cost $1,049, just a hair under the LTE Galaxy Note10+. The catch? Even though pricing is in U.S. Dollars, the phone will be exclusive to South Korea, Samsung’s home turf.

It is not the first time, and certainly not the last, when Samsung releases Korea-exclusive products. Let’s not forget that the penetration of 5G in Korea is really high, so offering more 5G options makes sense, in addition to showing some love to your own market.