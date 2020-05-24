Earlier this week, Apple began the rollout of iOS 13.5 that introduced the Exposure Notification API and a faster Face ID unlocking experience while wearing a mask. Despite iOS 13.5 being fresh out of the oven, a jailbreak tool is already making rounds of the internet that can unlock all iPhones running iOS 11 all the way up to the stable iOS 13.5 build.

As per a WIRED report, the jailbreaking team Unc0ver has released a jailbreak tool that is stable and can be installed using AltStore and Cydia. Unlike previous jailbreaking tools, the new one doesn’t drain the battery life and neither does it obstruct the usage of services such as Apple Pay, iCloud, and iMessage. The team behind the jailbreak tool also claims that “it preserves Apple’s user data protections and doesn’t undermine iOS’s sandbox security.”

However, it has not been open-sourced yet, which means it will be difficult for security researchers to analyze its code and find vulnerabilities if any. Nonetheless, the feat is surprising because iOS 13.5 is fairly new, and it often takes weeks before a jailbreak for the latest version of iOS arrives.