Microsoft has announced the launch of its next Surface Laptop. The Surface Laptop 4 retains the iconic design. It comes with the same 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with Alcantara or metal finishes. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera that is touted to deliver “incredible low-light” performance and has a studio microphone array that will allow you to sound loud and clear in this era of work from home.

The Surface Laptop 4 features a 201 PPI display and comes equipped with Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers. These are said to deliver a “cinematic experience.” Moreover, Microsoft is offering you a choice between the the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores). The company says that it has partnered to customize silicon in ways that boost performance while offering improved battery life across the lineup.

The price starts at $999.99 USD. The Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks. Moreover, the orders will begin shipping starting April 15.

The base model offers AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the Intel front, you get 11th Gen Core i5 1135G7, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It goes up to $2,299 with Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. As for the best from AMD on Surface Laptop 4, you get 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,199. These are for the 13-inch models.

Coming to the 15-inch variant, there are more AMD options. It starts at $1,299 for AMD Ryzen 7 4980U model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop goes up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,699. As for Intel, you can get Core i7 1185G7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, for $1,799 or 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $2,399.

Microsoft has also announced a range of accessories certified for Microsoft Teams. It has launched Surface Headphones 2+ for business, which provide high-fidelity sound. It carries over the features of existing Surface Headphones 2, and offers 13 levels of active noise cancellation, an 8-microphone system and more. It is touted to deliver 18.5 hours of music listening or up to 15 hours of voice calling time. The Surface Headphones 2+ provides an even more robust meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling. It is priced at $299.99 USD. Business and education customers in select markets can place orders today.