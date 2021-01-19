We have a nice selection of Smart TV deals from several brands. There is something for everyone, starting with the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s currently selling for $1,900 after a $100 discount. This gives you a massive screen with Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI connections, plus support for Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, Apple AirPlay, and more. The next option comes from LG, as its 75-inch LG NanoCell 4K Smart UHD TV is getting a huge $403 discount, which leaves it at just $1,297.

LG 75-inch NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting. View at Amazon

Now, you don’t have to spend that much on a new TV, as there are also options that are more budget-friendly. For example, there’s the VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s currently selling for $698. This gives you a large screen with the same connectivity as more expensive models, and it also supports your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and more. Get a 50-inch Insignia Smart TV for just $300, or get the 65-inch model with the same great quality for $500, and you get the same $50 savings on both. Or get the TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for just $200 after a $100 discount.

And since we’re talking about displays, you can also check out the latest monitor deals we have selected for you. We start with the LG 38WN75C-B 38-Inch Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD+ that’s currently going for $849 with $50.99 savings. If that’s too much, you can also grab LG’s 32-inch option that is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $450. Get a smaller 27-inch display for less, as the LG 27 Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 for $380 with a huge $169.99 discount. Get another 27-inch option when you go for the LG 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor that’s getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just under $300. Finally, the LG UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR1 0 Monitor can be yours for $337 with $23 savings.

LG 32 Inch UHD IPS Ultrafine Display With AMD FreeSync technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. View at Amazon

UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR1 0 Monitor The 21:9 UltraWide Full HD resolution offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees. View at Amazon