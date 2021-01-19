We have a nice selection of Smart TV deals from several brands. There is something for everyone, starting with the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s currently selling for $1,900 after a $100 discount. This gives you a massive screen with Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI connections, plus support for Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, Apple AirPlay, and more. The next option comes from LG, as its 75-inch LG NanoCell 4K Smart UHD TV is getting a huge $403 discount, which leaves it at just $1,297.

    VIZIO 75-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV
      Quantum Color Built on VIZIO’s high-performance Active Full Array backlight, VIZIO’s next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color intensity with 180% more color than standard 4K TVs.
      LG 75-inch NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart
        See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.

      Now, you don’t have to spend that much on a new TV, as there are also options that are more budget-friendly. For example, there’s the VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s currently selling for $698. This gives you a large screen with the same connectivity as more expensive models, and it also supports your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and more. Get a 50-inch Insignia Smart TV for just $300, or get the 65-inch model with the same great quality for $500, and you get the same $50 savings on both. Or get the TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for just $200 after a $100 discount.

        VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV
          Quantum Color Combined with a powerful Active Full Array backlight, VIZIO’s next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color volume with over a billion hues of vibrant color.
          Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD
            Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games, and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
            TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
              Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh rate for fast-moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur.

            And since we’re talking about displays, you can also check out the latest monitor deals we have selected for you. We start with the LG 38WN75C-B 38-Inch Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD+ that’s currently going for $849 with $50.99 savings. If that’s too much, you can also grab LG’s 32-inch option that is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $450. Get a smaller 27-inch display for less, as the LG 27 Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 for $380 with a huge $169.99 discount. Get another 27-inch option when you go for the LG 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor that’s getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just under $300. Finally, the LG UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR1 0 Monitor can be yours for $337 with $23 savings.

              LG 38WN75C-B 38-Inch Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS Display with HDR 10
                You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
                LG 32 Inch UHD IPS Ultrafine Display
                  With AMD FreeSync technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
                  LG 27 Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor with VESA Display HDR 400
                    Experience a new level of color on this 27-inch monitor. The wide viewing angle IPS panel provides superior color control covering RGB 99% Color gamut.
                    LG 27 inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor
                      Bring your virtual worlds to stunning life with a 27-inch FHD display gaming monitor plus Radeon FreeSync Technology for seamless image precision.
                      UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR1 0 Monitor
                        The 21:9 UltraWide Full HD resolution offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

