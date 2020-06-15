Today’s deal selection will include some items that don’t necessarily have to do with tech, but they are great options for a Father’s Day present.

We start with a wide selection of deals available from B&H Photo Video. You can find the 13.3-inch MacBook Air starting at $899 after a $100 discount. You get a Space Gray variant with a 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You can also find this deal on Amazon, in case they run out from B&H. If you want more power, the 13.3-inch mid-2020 version, you can get it with the same $100 discount, but you get a1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage.

Going back to Amazon, we find the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, which has a $200 discount on its unlocked version with 128GB in storage.

There are a ton of iPad discounts. You can get the latest 32GB Wi-Fi only model for $250 after an $80 discount. The iPad mini in Space Gray with 64GB in storage and Wi-Fi only variant is available for $349 after a $50 discount. The 10.2-inch iPad is $330 after a $99 discount in both its Silver and Space Gray color variants with 128GB in storage.

The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 with a 10.5-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB in storage is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can get one for $510 in its Wi-Fi only variant.

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds can also be yours for $150 after a $30 discount in Titanium Black or Gold Beige colors.

Now, stepping out of our usual deal zone, we must include the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000. You can save $100 off its regular price thanks to a coupon, meaning you can get one for just under $80. This great tool for outdoor recreation time comes with three 110V outlets for you to charge your devices or to connect your mini-fridge, TV, or whatever you want to.

Next up is Traeger Grills TFB57PZBO Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker which is getting a $109.63 discount in the 572 sq cooking capacity, meaning you can get one for a little under $500 or go for the Traeger Grills TFB88PZBO Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill and Smoker with 884 sq capacity for $600 after a $99 discount.

If you want a smokeless grill, the PowerXL Smokeless Grill with Tempered Glass Lid is getting a $50 discount, so you can get one for $70

Casio’s Pro Trek PRW-3500T-7CR Tough Solar Triple Sensor Digital Sport Watch is also on sale, you can get one for $185.30 after an $83.70 discount, and it could be a great gift for dad.