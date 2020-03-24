Author
EMUI 10 is now running, according to HUAWEI, on 100 million devices worldwide. The Android 10-based user interface was launched in September last year, together with the Mate 30 Series, and managed to expand to 50 million devices by mid-January.

Two months later, it is now powering more than 100 million devices worldwide. If said devices launched with Google Play Services, upgrading to EMUI 10 will retain those. In case of more recent devices EMUI 10 will run with HUAWEI Mobile Services and the company’s own App Gallery instead of the Google Play Store.

