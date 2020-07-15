Nobody likes to shop for car insurance. Right up there with going to the dentist and paying your taxes every year, choosing a new car insurance policy (or even managing your existing plan) is one of those activities that most people tend to despise and put off until the very last minute.

But it turns out that shopping for a new car insurance plan doesn’t have to be the nightmarish experience that most people expect, thanks to The Zebra—a top-rated and streamlined insurance comparison tool that can help you track down a better and more affordable plan with a single click.

This unbiased and independent online service allows you to quickly and easily compare rates from hundreds of insurance providers in a single location, all without having to worry about the inevitable headaches that come from wading through traditional marketplaces.

Whether you’re buying a new car, changing jobs, moving to a new state with different policy rules, or simply want to find a plan that better matches your needs and budget, The Zebra can save you hundreds of dollars every year.

Of course, not everyone who uses The Zebra finds a lower rate, but those who do save an average of $368 a year, and since there aren’t any sign-up fees or third-party hurdles to jump through, you have absolutely nothing to lose by browsing their selection of plans from top-tier companies.

Hailed by Time as every driver’s “best bet to compare car insurance rates across companies,” The Zebra boasts the largest network of carriers on their site, and it’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for based on your unique lifestyle and location. Simply enter your ZIP code and you’re off to the races.

Americans overpay on their car insurance by an estimated $21 billion per year. Make sure you’re not unwittingly part of this dismal statistic by finding the most affordable plan possible with The Zebra.