If shopping around for car insurance doesn’t exactly sound like your idea of a good time, you’re far from alone. Thanks to a seemingly endless number of plans, marketing campaigns, and constant price fluctuations, finding a decent (let alone truly great) car insurance plan for yourself or your family can often feel like an endless nightmare.

The growing number of plans available to consumers has, however, had one undeniably positive effect on the market: competition within the industry has driven down average prices and forced insurance companies to offer more bang for the buck.

But the fact remains that you still need to find a plan that fits both your needs and your budget, which is where The Zebra comes into play. Created for both first-time policy shoppers and dissatisfied plan-holders looking to make a change, The Zebra makes it incredibly easy to save big on car insurance by finding the perfect plan with a single click.

Hailed by Time as your “best bet to compare car insurance rates across companies,” The Zebra has teamed up with over 200 insurance companies in order to give you access to the largest number of plan options on the web, and all you have to do is enter your zip code in order to start viewing quotes.

If your current plan turns out to be the most affordable option based on your coverage needs and location, then that’s that—you won’t be pushed toward an inferior plan that offers fewer benefits for more money. But those who do find a lower rate on The Zebra save an average of $368 per year, and you’ll be able to see detailed breakdowns of each plan in order to ensure that you’re getting the coverage you need.

Unlike other insurance comparison sites, The Zebra implements a strict no-spam policy—meaning you’ll never have to deal with obnoxious emails or calls from third parties—and an unbiased search process suggests plans based entirely on quality and affordability as opposed to secretive endorsement deals and paid advertising.

The Zebra even acts as an independent resource for car insurance industry research and consumer education—allowing you to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, studies, and tools that will help you save money behind the wheel.

Americans collectively overpay for car insurance by roughly $21 billion a year. The Zebra’s streamlined and powerful search platform ensures that you’ll never be a part of this unfortunate statistic, so why not track down a better and more affordable car insurance plan today?