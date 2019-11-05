It is now official; Xiaomi has just delivered a new smartphone that may change the way we see regular smartphone cameras. If you think that the camera is the most important thing in a smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is one device that you should keep in mind, since it’s just $400, and its camera is just as good as the one found in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

The new Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro may not be a flagship since most of its internals are usually the ones we find in mid-rangers, but wait until we talk about its camera. This new device comes with the Snapdragon 730G processor, a 5,260mAh battery, 6/8GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage options. Its basic configuration comes with 6GB/128GB for just $399, while the maxed-out version with 8GB/256GB will cost $499. The Xiaomi Mi CC9’s penta-camera includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP 2X telephoto lens for portraits, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP 5X zoom, and a Macro sensor. It also includes a 32MP selfie camera and a 6.47-inch curved OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, we only have to wait and see if penta-cameras start trending on more powerful smartphones.

Source: Android Authority