The Wi-Fi 6 certification program kicks off as faster Wi-Fi is on its way

Announced about a year ago by the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 6 is basically, according to the new naming convention, the new designation of Wi-Fi ax. You can read our article to find out everything there is to know about Wi-Fi 6.

The Wi-Fi Alliance announced the kick-off of the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification program. What this means is simply that the technology is ready to go, and companies and manufacturers can start advertising their products as such.

The certification program brings new features and capabilities that enable substantially greater overall Wi-Fi network performance in challenging environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, airports, and industrial parks — Wi-Fi Alliance

The main purpose of Wi-Fi 6 is to boost performance in crowded places where there are many device connected to hotspots. The maximum theoretical speeds are also increasing from 3.5 Gbps to 9.6 Gbps. You can read all about the technical details in our in-depth Wi-Fi 6 article.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers nearly four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5, says the Alliance, and “supports a more diverse set of devices and applications, from those requiring peak performance in demanding enterprise environments to those requiring low power and low latency in smart homes or industrial IoT scenarios“.

