Facebook is looking for ways to push ads on its services. From virtual reality to Instagram Reels, you will now be able to enjoy ads in between your entertainment. The latter is getting ad support, which will be full-screen, looping, up to 30 seconds long. These will appear in between other clips. In addition, you will be able to recognize ad Reels by a small “sponsored” tag below the name of the advertiser’s account.

Instagram Reels is a TikTok clone that allows you to create and share short videos with easy-to-use tools and the option to use the in-app music tracks or use custom audio. Instagram is looking at how to maximize Reels. The company is also encouraging users to make more Reels.

According to a previous report, Instagram will soon deliver ‘Bonus’ to users who use Reels. The move is similar to what Snapchat announced to encourage users on its app and what YouTube introduced with Shorts Fund to reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts would have received the most engagement and views.

With more users coming in and using Reels, Instagram has found a way to maximize its income from the feature with the introduction of ads. This is not the only place where Facebook is looking to advertise.

The company had recently announced that it would be bringing advertisements to your virtual reality with its Oculus. It is said to begin testing advertisements inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers. As of now, this is a test with a handful of apps. The advertisements will start appearing in Blaston, an action game, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks.