Instagram Reels

Facebook is looking for ways to push ads on its services. From virtual reality to Instagram Reels, you will now be able to enjoy ads in between your entertainment. The latter is getting ad support, which will be full-screen, looping, up to 30 seconds long. These will appear in between other clips. In addition, you will be able to recognize ad Reels by a small “sponsored” tag below the name of the advertiser’s account.

Instagram Reels is a TikTok clone that allows you to create and share short videos with easy-to-use tools and the option to use the in-app music tracks or use custom audio. Instagram is looking at how to maximize Reels. The company is also encouraging users to make more Reels.

According to a previous report, Instagram will soon deliver ‘Bonus’ to users who use Reels. The move is similar to what Snapchat announced to encourage users on its app and what YouTube introduced with Shorts Fund to reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts would have received the most engagement and views.

With more users coming in and using Reels, Instagram has found a way to maximize its income from the feature with the introduction of ads. This is not the only place where Facebook is looking to advertise.

The company had recently announced that it would be bringing advertisements to your virtual reality with its Oculus. It is said to begin testing advertisements inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers. As of now, this is a test with a handful of apps. The advertisements will start appearing in Blaston, an action game, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
iOS 15: everything you need to know featured
FaceTime will nudge you to unmute yourself while speaking on iOS 15
t seems like Apple wants FaceTime to compete with other video conferencing services like Zoom and Google Meet.
TikTok sale
TikTok is really bad with privacy: how it collects face and voice data
Check out the latest changes to TikTok’s privacy policy that will now allow it to collect biometric data from its users
iPhone 12
Legislation could ban Apple from shipping iPhone with its own apps
A new legislation could prevent Apple from pre-installing its own apps on iPhones.