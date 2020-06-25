Vivo X50 5G teaser

The vivo X50 Pro was presented earlier this month, with some interesting features. This device includes a gimbal image stabilization system which is used for its main camera sensor, instead of a traditional OIS system. Now, the good news is that the device will soon be available outside of China.

According to new information, the new vivo X50 Pro will soon start showing up in markets outside of China. The first Asian markets to welcome this device will be Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, to mention a few. Prices and availability may vary from place to place, but at least we know that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage have 4298 Yuan price tag, which translates to $603, while the 8GB RA and 256GB version would cost around $659.

