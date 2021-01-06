Apple refreshed its vanilla iPad and iPad Air models barely a few months ago, but information about its upcoming iPad portfolio for the year 2021 has already started to surface online. As per a report from Macotakara that cites information obtained from Chinese suppliers, the next iPad will look a lot cleaner and slimmer, while the 2021 iPad Pro refresh will only rock internal upgrades and no aesthetic changes.

The 2021 iPad will look like 2019's iPad Air

The report claims that the 9th Gen iPad will take some design inspiration from the 3rd Gen iPad Air that was launched in 2019. It adds that the device will only be 6.3mm thick and that it would tip the scales at 460 grams. Aside from the design change, it will use a True Tone panel with wide P3 color gamut support, while authentication will be handled by Touch ID.

“According to information from Chinese suppliers, the next iPad (9th Generation) will be based on the iPad Air (3rd generation). The display size remains 10.2 inches, which is the same as the iPad (8th Generation), the thickness is significantly thinner at 6.3 mm, and the weight seems to be lighter at 460 g,” says the report.

2021 iPad Pro is rumored to pack a Mini LED display

iPad Pro with Mini LED display might arrive in March

Talking about the next-generation iPad Pro, the report claims that nothing much will change except for the faster A-series chip under the hood. Rumors suggest that the next iPad Pro will pack a Mini LED display and will also offer mmWave 5G support. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the next-gen iPad Pro with a Mini LED display will arrive in the first half of 2021.

A couple of days ago, prolific Apple tipster Jon Prosser also mentioned that the next iPad Pro will be launched in March this year. Additionally, the company is also said to make the switch from Mini LED to OLED panels for its iPad Pro models soon after. This would be quite interesting, as Apple is reportedly planning to launch two MacBook Pro models next year with a new design and Mini LED display.