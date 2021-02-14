We have been getting rumors concerning a new Samsung Galaxy A72. This new device is expected to have 4G and 5G variants, and we have already seen what the latter will look like, as it appeared in a couple of renders that leaked back in December. However, there was no further information about the LTE-only counterpart until now.

The guys over at German Blog WinFuture recently leaked what could be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 4G. The leaked renders show us a device that looks like its 5G variant, which means that it also features a 6.7-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rates on the front. Now, when we focus on the back panel, we find a quad-camera setup placed on the upper-left corner.

This camera module is rumored to feature a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP depth, and 5MP macro sensors. However, this doesn’t match previous reports. We saw that the 64MP primary sensor and the 12MPP ultrawide cameras would share the spotlight with an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, a 2MP macro camera. Still, the rumors seem to agree in the 32MP selfie shooter and the in-display fingerprint reader that may arrive for biometric authentication.

Further, the new Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor and 8GB RAM, even though it is also said that we will also get a device with 6GB RAM under the hood. We would also get to choose between 128GB and 256GB storage, and the best part is that this device is also expected to feature a microSD card slot to give users more storage if desired.

Rumors also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will arrive with a massive 5,000mAh battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, and fast charge support, as it would come with a 25W power adapter in the box. The leaks also make us believe that users will also get at least four color options to choose from. And depending on the storage space you want, you could get yours for €449 for the 128GB variant or €509 for the 256GB option.

Source WinFuture

Via GSM Arena