iPhone rumors have been arriving non-stop. Just yesterday, we got word that suggests we may get five new iPhones in 2020, and today we’re going to focus on the most affordable version. The iPhone SE 2 is the only device that’s supposed to include an LCD display, but this new information tells us that what we’re getting is a new iPhone 9.

We know that Apple has had some weird ideas when it comes to naming its iPhones. We used to have an iPhone 6, 7, 8, so we expected an iPhone 9. However, Apple launched the iPhone 8 with the iPhone X, and after that, we’ve received the iPhone XR, iPhone XI, iPhone XI Pro, and you know how that goes. Next year we’re expecting a new iPhone 12 series and a new iPhone SE 2, but a new report from Macotakara says that this new affordable device would be called the iPhone 9.

“According to informed source, it would be possible iPhone SE2, that is said to be launched spring, 2020, as iPhone 9, since it continues to adopt the body of iPhone 8 as it is, mounts A13 bionic chip, but 3D Touch will be the model of not mounting.”

This new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, or however it’s going to be called, is supposed to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display. It’s also supposed to look a lot like the iPhone 8, but it will include the new A13 chip from Apple, and it’s also supposed to star at $399.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: Macotakara