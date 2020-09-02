LG-Wing-teaser
LG has confirmed that it is indeed launching a new dual-screen phone that will swivel sideways. The official name is ‘Explorer Project; that has also been detailed in a 30-second invitation video.

“Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category and will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences, a strategy that tackles uncharted territory in the industry,” says the company.

The LG has partnered with Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER for the dual-screen, and has once again partnered with Qualcomm. According to the rumors, the LG Wing will feature a 6.8-inch primary display along with a smaller 4-inch display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. It is tipped to pack a 64MP rear camera and Snapdragon 765G or 768G SoC with 5G support.

The LG Explorer Project will be announced on September 14 at 10:00 AM EDT (7:30 PM IST) on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

