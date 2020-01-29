Things are starting to look better for Huawei after almost a year of problems caused by the US trade ban. The United States has advised its allies and commercial partners not to allow Huawei to deploy its technology because of security risks. Still, it seems that Europe isn’t so concerned over that.

The UK has recently announced that it will allow Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G network infrastructure. This announcement arrives after weeks of speculation about Huawei’s role in the UK’s 5G network. The decision may upset some US government officials that have been trying to influence other countries to block Huawei, and it seems that they have failed. Now, the European Union has decided to follow the UK’s steps, and they are also allowing their networks to use Huawei tech for its 5G infrastructure.

Source The Verge

Via Android Central