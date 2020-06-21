Google launched the trial of a subscription-based service back in February this year that used AI to select 10 photos from users’ Google Photos library and then sent them a printed 4x 6-inch copy. Now, DroidLife reports that the company is ending its printing service on June 30, but there is a chance that it might return with wider availability.

“Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates,” Google said in an email sent to subscribers.

To recall, users had to pay $7.99 for getting 10 printed copies of photos, while allowing users to prioritize the selection across three categories – “people and pets,” “landscapes,” and “a little bit of everything.” There is no word if/when the AI-assisted photo printing service returns, but we’ll keep you posted about any new developments.