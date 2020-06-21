Google launched the trial of a subscription-based service back in February this year that used AI to select 10 photos from users’ Google Photos library and then sent them a printed 4x 6-inch copy. Now, DroidLife reports that the company is ending its printing service on June 30, but there is a chance that it might return with wider availability.

“Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates,” Google said in an email sent to subscribers.

To recall, users had to pay $7.99 for getting 10 printed copies of photos, while allowing users to prioritize the selection across three categories – “people and pets,” “landscapes,” and “a little bit of everything.” There is no word if/when the AI-assisted photo printing service returns, but we’ll keep you posted about any new developments.

You May Also Like
Facebook, Twitter remove doctored video shared by Trump over copyright complaint
Less than a day ago, Twitter flagged a video shared by President…
Apple is again closing some stores across the US as infection cases go up
A total of 11 brick-and-mortar stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina are being closed again by Apple.
Remember reaction emojis on Facebook? Twitter is testing them too
The set of reaction emojis on Twitter is not the same as the selection you get on Facebook, but the idea is similar at its core.