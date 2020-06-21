Google launched the trial of a subscription-based service back in February this year that used AI to select 10 photos from users’ Google Photos library and then sent them a printed 4x 6-inch copy. Now, DroidLife reports that the company is ending its printing service on June 30, but there is a chance that it might return with wider availability.

“Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates,” Google said in an email sent to subscribers.

To recall, users had to pay $7.99 for getting 10 printed copies of photos, while allowing users to prioritize the selection across three categories – “people and pets,” “landscapes,” and “a little bit of everything.” There is no word if/when the AI-assisted photo printing service returns, but we’ll keep you posted about any new developments.

You May Also Like
Twitter working on an in-app verification request system with more transparency
Twitter will also make the policies governing the verification of an account more transparent to users.
Zoom says end-to-end encryption will come to free users after all
Zoom will begin beta testing for the feature in July and will require users to first verify their identity with information such as their phone number.
Instagram to review how harassment, content distribution rules affect Black users
The Facebook-owned company will also assess the underlying systems to make sure that risks posed by algorithmic bias are brought under control.