Yes, finally, the new Sony Xperia 1 II will start selling on May 22. This new device will be available in Japan for $1,243, and yes, you only get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage.

Japanese carrier KDDI has just announced that it will start selling the new Sony Xperia 1 II on Friday, May 22. There is still no clue as to when this device will be available around the world, but it was supposed to launch globally by the end of May. This device was announced back in February, and it comes with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, a triple camera with a 12MP, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 3X telephoto sensor.

Source GSM Arena