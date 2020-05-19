Yes, finally, the new Sony Xperia 1 II will start selling on May 22. This new device will be available in Japan for $1,243, and yes, you only get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage.

Japanese carrier KDDI has just announced that it will start selling the new Sony Xperia 1 II on Friday, May 22. There is still no clue as to when this device will be available around the world, but it was supposed to launch globally by the end of May. This device was announced back in February, and it comes with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, a triple camera with a 12MP, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 3X telephoto sensor.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like

Sprint’s LG G8X ThinQ is getting Android 10 update

If you have a Sprint-model LG G8X ThinQ, check your device to see if the Android 10 software update is already available for download

LCD panel with in-display fingerprint scanner? Yes, says 3M

3M is announcing the development of NITS which enables smartphones featuring LCD displays to use in-display fingerprint sensors of the optical kind.
OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 review: when software updates matter (video)

The OnePlus 8 speaks more to the mainstream consumer that’s looking for a phone that’s too good for the price. This is our review.