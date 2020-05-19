Yes, finally, the new Sony Xperia 1 II will start selling on May 22. This new device will be available in Japan for $1,243, and yes, you only get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage.

Japanese carrier KDDI has just announced that it will start selling the new Sony Xperia 1 II on Friday, May 22. There is still no clue as to when this device will be available around the world, but it was supposed to launch globally by the end of May. This device was announced back in February, and it comes with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, a triple camera with a 12MP, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 3X telephoto sensor.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
HONOR X10

We have leaked images of the Honor X10 ahead of its official launch

We have new live images of the upcoming Honor X10 four days ahead of its launch, and we also get more alleged leaks of its specs
Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro is now up for pre-order in Europe for €349, free gift included

It is available for pre-order till May 7.

OnePlus 7T finally gets 960fps slo-mo and wide-angle 4K video capture support

OnePlus promised to add these features back in September 2019, and has finally made good on its word.