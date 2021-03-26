We get more Android devices on sale. This time we head over to Amazon.com, where we are getting more savings on some of our favorite phones. First, we find the Sony Xperia 1 II getting a $150 discount, which means you can get this device for $1,050. It features 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, an amazing6.5-inch 4K OLED display, and more, but maybe the feature that I love the most is that it still comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Now, that’s not the only Sony phone on sale, as you can also get your hands on a new Sony Xperia 5 II for $850 with $100 savings. It features a 6.1-inch HDR OLED display, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

We also find several OnePlus devices on sale, starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro with a $299 discount, which leaves it available for just $700 in Ultramarine Blue. And you get 12GB RAM, plus 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8T in Lunar Silver with the same specs as the 8 Pro is selling for $$600 with $149 savings, and the OnePlus 7T can be yours for just $380 when you add the on-page coupon that will get you $50 savings. However, this model only comes with 128GB of storage space and 8GB RAM.

We also see some nice discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A with an 8.4-inch display, 32GB of storage space, and LTE connectivity on Verizon’s network for $260 with $20 off. However, the most affordable variant is the AT&T variant, as it sells for $255. But if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can grab a new Fire HD 10 tablet that features a 10.1-inch display and 64GB storage for just $108 with $83 savings as part of Amazon’s deal of the day. Other deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Leather Back Cover, which is getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for just $25, or grab a new WAAILU Solo Loop Braided Band Woven Compatible for Apple Watch for $13 with $5 savings on several color options and it is compatible for any existing Apple Watch model.