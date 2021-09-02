We have some interesting options for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smart TV, starring with the Sony X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that’s currently getting a 13 percent discount on its 65-inch variant. In other words, you can get your new 65-inch Sony Smart TV for $1,398 after a $201.99 discount. This smart TV features Sony’s best processor to analyze content and boost color, contrast, and clarity, which makes images stand out. You will also find a Game Mode that will do wonders with your PlayStation console, as together, they will provide a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. It will also support your favorite digital assistants, meaning that you will be able to control your TV with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and more.

You can also get the 2021 Samsung Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV on sale. Now, savings will vary depending on the screen size you go for, but if we stay in the 65-inch tier, you will be able to get one for $1,698 after a $302 discount that represents 15 percent savings. Still, suppose you want the 43-inch model. In that case, you can get it for $898 with $102 savings, and you get the same Art Mode that will transform your TV into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV; plus, you can also purchase your favorite pieces or subscribe to a library with over 1,400 pieces of art that will make your TV stand out.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider going for the Vizio 58-inch M-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 that’s now selling for $700 after a $70 discount. This option will deliver up to 600 nits of brightness, plus its VIZIO IQ Active processor will aid with picture processing to bump your favorite HD content up to 4K resolution.

Other deals feature the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that’s currently getting a $40 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $140. JBL products are also on sale, and you can score a new JBL CLUB 700 over-ear wireless headphone set for just $100 after a 50 percent discount. The JBL TUNE 750BTNC wireless headphones are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $80 after receiving a 38 percent discount. And if you’re into gaming, you can also get the JBL Quantum 100 over-ear gaming headphones for $43 with $5.96 savings.