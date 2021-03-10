We have an excellent deal selection for anyone who’s looking to get a new pair of headphones. Sony is letting you save up to $101.99 on select headphones and earphones. We will start with the Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones that are currently getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just $198. These amazing headphones will give you up to 30 hours of non-stop playback, and their touch sensors will allow you to control the volume, pause, play, and skip tracks, as well as activating your voice assistant and more.

If you think that $200 is too much to spend on a pair of headphones, you can also get the XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless that are currently selling for $120.45. This translates into $77.55 savings in their black color option. However, the best savings come with the WHCH710N, as they are getting a $101.99 discount, meaning that you can get a pair for just $98.

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also grab a pair of new earphones as they are also on sale. The best option comes with the Sony WF-1000XM3 that are now available for $178, which translates to $51.99 savings. These wireless earbuds with ANC and Alexa voice control will give you up to 24 hours of battery life with their carrying case.

The Sony WF-SP800N are also a great option. They are getting a $51.99 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at just $148. They offer 26 hours of battery life with the case and a total of 9 hours by themselves. The more affordable option comes with a 50 percent discount, which means that the WF-SP700N are currently available for $90 in their black version. And if you’re looking for another option that’s not from Sony, you can choose the Klipsch T5 II that are $50 off right now, meaning you can grab a pair for $179.