You can currently get your hands on a new Sony WH-1000XM4 for $298 after a $50 discount, representing 14 percent savings. You will get one of the best headphones in the market, with up to 30 hours of battery life. The best part is that you can get up to five hours of playback with a ten-minute charge. You will also get superior call quality and wearing detection that pauses playback when you remove your headphones.

The Sony WHXB900N is another nice option, and you can grab a pair for $178 with $70 savings. These come in two color options, and you get the same 30 hours of non-stop playback as the more expensive model. However, you can also get a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 for the same $178, which are currently getting a $51.99 discount. They are also available in two different color options, with up to 24 hours of battery life with their carrying case, plus you will get excellent noise canceling on either option.

Now, suppose you’re looking for a killer camera. In that case, you can consider grabbing a Sony α7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera that’s currently getting a massive $501.99 discount, meaning you can get yours for $2,998. Now, this deal will only get you the body, meaning you will also have to get your hands on a couple of lenses. This camera packs the world’s first 61MP full-frame 35 millimeters back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor, which will give you stunning shots and video. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative that also includes a 28-70mm lens, you can get the Sony a7 III that’s now selling for $1,898 after receiving a $300 discount.

Finally, you can grab a new Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,480 with $180 savings. It also features a 13.4- inch FHD+ touch screen, Iris Xe Graphics, and Windows 10 Pro. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the Dell Latitude 5400 with a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $650 with $50 savings; however, you must know that this is a renewed model.