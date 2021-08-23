You can still save up to $800 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other Galaxy devices, as Samsung’s trade-in deals let you give up to four of your current devices in favor of one of the latest Galaxy smartphones.

First up, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 selling for $1,800, but you can make this price tag go all the way down to $1,000 by trading in your current smartphones, smartwatches, or tablets. Now, you can get this device unlocked with 128GB of storage space or get it for the same price on your preferred network. The best part is that when you pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you also get up to $200 in Samsung Credits to spend on accessories and more, which means that you can also get the 512GB storage model by using $100 of your instant Samsung Credit.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can get one for as low as $500 with an eligible trade-in. This means that you can get up to 50 percent savings, and you can also trade in up to four of your current devices to help you get your new foldable for less. Samsung’s trade-in program for the latest foldables will allow you to hand in smartphones, smartwatches, and even tablets, so it’s an offer you should really consider.

Your pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get you up to $150 in Samsung Credits, three free months of Spotify Premium, as well as four free months of YouTube Premium absolutely free. This means that you can also improve your phone’s storage space to 256GB with your Samsung Credit. Now, remember that the pre-order period will be gone in a couple of days, so act fast, as we can’t guarantee that we will keep getting these amazing prices in the future.

Other Samsung deals include the powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s getting up to $700 savings with an eligible trade-in. This means that you can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus can be yours for $200, and the most powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra with stylus support can be yours for $400.

If you want the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you can get yours for as low as $115 after an eligible trade-in. Remember that prices will vary depending on the model you choose and whether you go for the GPS-only model or if you want to get LTE support on your new Galaxy Watch 4.