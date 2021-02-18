We start today’s deals with the best Samsung deals available from Amazon and Samsung.com. First, we find that the unlocked US version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting a $208.84 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,791.15. This device comes with 256GB of storage space, and you can get it in Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. However, remember that you can still get the same device with the same storage and the same color options for $999.99 with up to $1,000 savings when you trade-in an eligible device. Further, Samsung also gives you four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium free of charge when you get your new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Now, there are other, less expensive options for those looking to get a foldable device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also on sale. You can get this phone with a clamshell design for just $200 when you go for the 5G enabled version, or get the LTE-only variant for $300. You also get four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium for free. Just remember that you have to trade-in an eligible device to get these awesome discounts.

We then move on to devices with a more conventional design. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is available with an eligible trade-in for just $75 if you choose to get your device locked to one of America’s largest carriers or get the unlocked version for just $100 with 128GB storage space. Take the next step and get your hands on a new Galaxy S21+ for $115 locked, or $215 unlocked, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $400 locked, and pay $100 more for the unlocked version, both of them starting with 128GB storage.

If you’re looking for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can get one for $425, with an eligible trade-in, and if you don’t want to trade in your current phone, you can also get it from Amazon.com, as it’s getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $600. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale, and you can grab one for just $450 if you want the base model or pay $100 more for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Finally, you can get the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for just $189, with a $15.99 discount, in its 46mm, GPS-only version. However, you may also want to check out the latest 41mm Galaxy Watch 3, which’s getting up to $160 off with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can get one for $290. Or go for the 45mm Titanium version for $440 with the same $160 savings.