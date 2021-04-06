We have found some excellent deals on one of the best phones of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently getting a $200 discount over at Amazon. This means you can grab your new foldable device for $1,800 on any of its two color options. This phone comes with 2567GB of storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor powers it.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is also on sale, and you can get up to $200 savings depending on the model you want. First, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting the same discount over at Amazon and B&H, meaning that you can get one for $1,000 with 128GB of storage space. And if you want the vanilla variant, you can only get it on sale over at B&H.com, where it’s currently selling for $700 after a $150 discount.

However, there’s still another way to save big bucks on Samsung Galaxy devices. If you head over to Samsung.com, you can get up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and up to $700 off the Galaxy S21 series.

You can get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $1,200 when you trade in an eligible device, and you can choose to get yours unlocked or locked to your favorite carrier. If you want a Galaxy S21, you can get one starting at $100 for the entry-level variant with 128GB of storage space. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is currently up for grabs at $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $500, but just like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you will have to trade in your current phone to get these savings.

Another option for you to consider is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as it won’t get a refresh in 2021, meaning that you will have the latest Note for at least another year. However, its discounts aren’t as compelling as the other Galaxy devices. The vanilla Galaxy Note 20 can be yours for $600, which translates to $400 savings, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is up for grabs at $900 with the same $400 discount, with an eligible trade-in as well.