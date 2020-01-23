Author
More details on the Samsung Galaxy Z flip have emerged. These come from the same source as the previous leaks, Max Weinbach, but now we get information on how the device will work, or how it will behave while using certain apps.

We have seen rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z flip that now give us a steep price tag, a lower resolution camera sensor, and its battery capacity. Now, we have information that details some of the features of the device that will help users have a better experience. It seems that the device’s hinge would allow the device to lock at a 90-degree angle. This will help certain camera apps like the camera and Google Duo since it will serve as a tripod. UI elements would also help during these situations since thy would display contents on the top part of the display, while controls would shift to the bottom.

Source 9to5Google

