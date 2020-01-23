We have received plenty of rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. We have seen its basic design, a promo poster, some camera specs, and more. Now, we have also received a possible price tag. It gave the device a price that would stay between $850 and $1,000, but recent information makes us believe otherwise.

The latest rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip come from Korean publication Naver, and they price the device at $1,375. This is still less than what Verizon will be charging for the Moto Razr in a couple of days. However, it’s still less than the €1,400 price tag we saw yesterday in a tweet by Max Weinbach. Now, we can also wait until Samsung gives official pricing in the next Samsung Galaxy Unlocked event to be held on February 11th in San Francisco, California. Maybe then, we may have all the information necessary to decide which of these clamshell-designed foldables is the best option.

Source SamMobile