Author
Tags

This is the conclusion JerryRigEverything drew after putting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip through his usual torture routine.

What’s interesting to note, if you’re looking for grabbing a Galaxy Z Flip, is that, according to the same source, Samsung’s claims of using thin glass that’s foldable is false.

Since glass should be much more durable — and he was able to scratch the display by using his fingernails alone — Samsung apparently used some sort of polymeric material to protect the display, and not glass, like the company is advertising.

Check out the video below and draw your own conclusion.

Source: YouTube

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s ENTIRE 2020 Line-Up to go ALL OUT on Specs?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new 5G enabled iPad Pros from Apple, the new Sony Xperia 1.1, Android 11 teasers and more

Apple could be designing its own antennas for the iPhone 12

Apple could be working on creating its own 5G antennas for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup and their future devices
OnePlus 7 render

Latest OxygenOS updates include optimized RAM management for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T Pro are starting to receive some of the latest OxygenOS updates and security patches available right now