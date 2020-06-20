The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on the way. We expect it to launch during the same Unpacked event as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. Recent information suggests that the new Galaxy Z Flip may have more advantages over the original LTE variant, than just 5G support and maybe a new color.

It seems that Samsung’s next foldable device with a clamshell design was found over at Geekbench. In its listing, we can see that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G may arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is better than the Snapdragon 855+ processor found in the original version, and it would also include 8GB RAM and the same 256GB storage space as before.

Source SamMobile