Recent rumors claim that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 series will be launched on August 5, but we can also expect more products. We may also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 since it keeps on getting the necessary certifications to launch in several markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 was recently spotted on Thailand’s NBTC, where it just received its certification. The device’s listing reveals that it will be available in 41mm and 45mm size options, and both of them will support LTE connectivity. Previous certifications also mention built-in GPS and water resistance up to 5ATM in the 45mm version. The Galaxy Watch 3 is also expected to be quite durable, since it may arrive with Gorilla Glass DX and a MIL-STD-810G rating.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price