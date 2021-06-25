Samsung leaks and rumors just keep coming one after the other. We have recently received the possible design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, thanks to a couple of tweets posted by Evan Blass. We have also received information suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may also be affected by the chip shortage, having to postpone its possible launch until October. These devices were initially rumored to launch in August, along with the new Samsung galaxy watch 4. Still, you don’t have to wait until August to check out the alleged Samsung devices, as leakers always share exciting information and images about the upcoming devices. The latest leaks come from 91Mobiles, where they show us new images of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The latest images of what could be the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 reveal essential details of Samsung’s new wearable. The first thing we can notice is that the rotating bezel has been removed. But since there’s no official confirmation of the name of these watches, we guess that we could also be looking at the Samsung Watch 4 active variant.

A “reliable industry source provided the renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.” And they suggest that we will get a new round design with flat edges, two buttons, and a slightly curved glass display. These images also suggest that we will get several color options, including white/silver, green/silver, blue/black, coral/rose gold, and yellow /silver. We have also seen some renders of the new Galaxy Watch 4 thanks to OnLeaks, but just like every other rumor or leak, it’s best taken with salt.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be announced in the first week of August, along with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but only time will tell.

Source 91Mobiles

Via 9to5Google