Labor Day deals are getting us some attractive savings on some of the best tablets around. The latest ones to get special discounts come from Samsung, as you can now score up to $770 savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy. These savings come in two parts, starting with an instant $120 discount that will let you buy one of these tablets for just $1,200. The extra savings come with up to $650 trade-in credit, which will become available after you trade in a similar device. In other words, you can get one of these new tablets for as low as $550.

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra arrives with a massive 14.6-inch display with 2960 x 1848 resolution, 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, WiFi-only support, and it also includes other cool features, including facial recognition, a fingerprint reader, stylus support and more.

If you’re looking for other alternatives, you can also head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus going for $1,000 after a $120 discount. This model has the same processor, 512GB storage space, and a smaller 12.4-inch display. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more budget-friendly alternative that’s now available for $273 with 37 percent in instant savings. It comes with a 10.4-inch display, AKG dual speakers, stylus support, and long-lasting battery life.

We also have an interesting option for Apple users, as you can also score great savings on the latest iteration of the Apple iPad Mini, which now starts at $400 thanks to a $100 discount, representing 20 percent in instant savings. This model comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB storage space, Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, and other cool features. Plus, it works with the second-generation Apple Pencil, making it an excellent option for those still looking to purchase a new tablet to take to school.