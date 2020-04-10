We may be getting close to the official launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Just last week, we saw this tablet posted at B&H with a $350 price tag. Now, we see that is support pages have gone live, as well as its appearance on multiple Korean retailers.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite already has live support pages at Samsung’s German porta. This pre-release support section usually hints that a new product is soon to be released on the market. These support pages are available for the Wi-Fi (SM-P610) and LTE (SM-P615) versions of the Tab S6 Lite. You can also see the device posted as available in Korean retailers, so an official launch wouldn’t take long to take place.

Source SamMobile

Via SamMobile