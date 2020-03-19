New leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 have been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass. These are the new 2020 models, where we can see both the Verizon and AT&T versions that we will surely see in the future. The most interesting part is that this leak also includes some key hardware features.

The renders of the Verizon version look great, but the AT&T version includes more details. This new Samsung Galaxy Tab A will arrive with an 8.4-inch display with FHD+(1920×1200 pixels) resolution. We will also find a SIM tray, microSD slot, and a 5MP selfie camera. The camera will have an 8MP sensor, and the 3.5mm headphone jack will still be present in this device. Inside, we would find the Exynos 7904 processor and 3GB of RAM. Now, these are still rumors, so things may change as time goes by.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter