Up next
Author
Tags

New leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 have been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass. These are the new 2020 models, where we can see both the Verizon and AT&T versions that we will surely see in the future. The most interesting part is that this leak also includes some key hardware features.

The renders of the Verizon version look great, but the AT&T version includes more details. This new Samsung Galaxy Tab A will arrive with an 8.4-inch display with FHD+(1920×1200 pixels) resolution. We will also find a SIM tray, microSD slot, and a 5MP selfie camera. The camera will have an 8MP sensor, and the 3.5mm headphone jack will still be present in this device. Inside, we would find the Exynos 7904 processor and 3GB of RAM. Now, these are still rumors, so things may change as time goes by.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

You May Also Like

Could we get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 128GB storage?

It seems that we could get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting with 128GB of storage and we could also get back a feature that was missing in the Note 10
Best gaming phones of 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: The battle of gaming phones

Nubia Red Magic 5G brings an ultra-smooth 144Hz display to the table, while the Black Shark 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons.
Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and more products on sale today

Today’s deals include some interesting smartphone options that include the Google Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3a series as well as other products