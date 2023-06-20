The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might be over a year old, but it’s still holding up just fine, and it’s still an excellent flagship smartphone in 2023. If you’re looking for a device that’s large, supports the S Pen stylish, has an amazing camera setup, and all-day-long battery life, and power to multitask and play demanding games with ease, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $800, saving you more than $400.

Amazon is currently offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $799.99 at Amazon, which includes the 128GB model Green, and Phantom Black colors. The 256GB model is also $400 off, and can be bought for just $899.99. Likewise, the 512GB model received a similar discount, and it’s currently available for just $999.99, instead of the usual $1,399.99 price tag. That’s 29% off the usual MSRP, saving you plenty to spend on anything else, including cases, fast chargers, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all.

In case you’re out of the loop, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. It’s colorful, beautiful, and large enough to let you browse the web, use multiple apps simultaneously, draw using the S Pen, and play your favorite games.

It also has a powerful camera setup, including a 108MP primary, 10MP periscope telephoto,10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera. There’s an additional 40MP front-facing camera to let you take beautiful selfies, and the phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, and it can last a full day on a single charge for most users.

If you’re after something a little more up-to-date, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the device you’re looking for. The S23 Ultra is available for $999.99 on Amazon, which is $200 off its usual retail price. This gets you the Phantom Black model with 256GB of storage. The S23 Ultra also offers significant improvements in the battery department, and it has much better low-light photography features and performance that might be worth the extra price.