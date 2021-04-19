We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon on several amazing Galaxy flagships. First, we find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at just $100 with up to $700 savings. Now, this isn’t as simple as it sounds, as you would have to trade in an eligible device to get this amazing discount. Now, this deal usually started with the 128GB version of the device, but you can now even get the 256GB storage variant for the same $100.

To make things even more amazing, you can also score the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $300 and $500, respectively. They both start with 128GB storage, but Samsung is crazy, and you can double the storage space without having to pay more, meaning you can also grab the 256GB variants for the same $300 and $500. All of these devices share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a killer camera setup that will allow you to record up to 8K videos. If you act fast, you can also score up to $100 on Samsung Credit to go towards accessories and other Samsung products.

If you’re on the market for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can get one for $400, but as with every other device on Samsung.com, you will have to trade in an eligible device to score these savings. If you’re more interested in getting your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you can grab one starting at $600 when you choose the vanilla variant. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is selling for $300 more, and they’re both getting a $300 discount with an eligible trade-in.

You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 series from Amazon, and you can score up to $200 savings without having to trade in your current phone. The vanilla Galaxy S21 is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $700 on its 128GB storage variant or get the 256GB for $844.59. The S21+ is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for $800 with 128GB storage, and $50 more will get you the 256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also getting the same $200 discount, so you can get yours for $1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale at Amazon.com, and you can get yours with 128GB of storage space for $650 with $50 savings. However, this device is only getting this discount on its Cloud Mint Green variant, so be advised.