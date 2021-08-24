We keep getting amazing deals on some of the most popular devices in the market, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently getting massive discounts at Amazon.com. For instance, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 19 percent savings, which translates to $223 savings. This means you can get an unlocked version with 128GB storage space, a 108MP main camera capable of recording 8K videos for $977.

If you’re looking to get the smaller Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, you can do so by paying $800. This price is available thanks to the latest 20 percent discount that means you can save $200 off the regular $1,000 price tag of this device. It also features 128GB storage space and a camera capable of recording 8K video, but through a 64MP primary sensor. And if you want the vanilla variant, you can get one for $650 after getting a $150 discount. It features the same specs as the S21 Plus but in a smaller footprint, which also means a smaller display.

And if you’re an Apple fan, you may want to consider grabbing a new iPhone 12 mini since it’s currently selling for just $430 with activation today. This will get you $300 savings and a couple of extra goodies, as new subscribers for Apple Music and Apple News+ will get six months of free service. Now, I’d suggest you get this new device on one of T-Mobile’s Magenta or Magenta Max plans since this carrier will soon give a free year of Apple TV+ for all of its customers.

Other deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $730 after receiving a $120 discount. If you’re interested in a new smart TV, you can also go for the LG G1 Series 65-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED Evo TV that’s now available for $2,497 after a $503 discount that represents 17 percent savings. And you can also pair this TV with a new Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition that’s now available for $140, and it lets you save $40.