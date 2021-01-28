You still have the chance to score a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series is getting up to $700 off when you trade-in an eligible device. You can get the Galaxy S21 Plus for $300 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500. These phones start with 128GB storage space, but 256GB and 512GB storage options are available. Remember that your pre-order will also score you a free Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, four free months of YouTube Premium, and up to $200 on Samsung credit to spend toward accessories.

Other Samsung deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is still a great option if you don’t want to get the Galaxy S21 Ultra and an S Pen. The entry-level variant starts at $450, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for $750 after getting up to $600 off with eligible trade-in.

If you’re looking for foldable options, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support is available for $450, or get the LTE-only version for $300. These devices come equipped with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ or the Snapdragon 855+ depending on whether you get 5G connectivity or not. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting the biggest discount, as you can get up to $1,000, leaving it at just $999.99, but as we said before, you need to trade in an eligible device to get this discount.

Now, you may not be a Samsung fan, and you may want other options. If that’s your situation, you can also grab a new OnePlus 8 with 128GB storage for just $460 with $330 savings. It also features 8GB RAM, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, a 16MP selfie camera, and a triple camera setup with 48MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is also up for grams, and you can get yours for $300. You get an impressive $500 discount and 64GB storage. This device may be a couple of years old, but it will still manage to deliver some of the best pictures you can get thanks to Google’s image software.

And to complete the package, you can also grab a new pair of earphones. Sennheiser has its CX 400BT option available for just $100 with $100 savings. These earbuds will give you amazing sound and up to 20 hours of battery life. The Sennheiser CX 350BT are another option you can consider, and you can get them for as low as $70.26 with almost $30 savings. Or check out yesterday’s headphone listing that features some very compelling alternatives.