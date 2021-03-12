Galaxy S21 rear panel pocketnow

Yesterday we saw some pretty amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy devices, but they just seem to be getting better. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is now getting a $220 discount over at Amazon.com, meaning that you can get your new device with 128GB of storage space for just $$780. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the vanilla Galaxy S21 are getting $200 and $100 savings, respectively, which means you can get yours for $700 and $1,000.

You could get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra for $600 and $800 over at Woot, but those phones sold out amazingly fast. You can still get your new Galaxy Note 20 over at Amazon, starting at $800 and $1,00, respectively. Still, like we mentioned yesterday, the best savings on Samsung devices can be found at Samsung.com, with an eligible trade-in, as you can get up to $700 off your new Galaxy S21 and more.

    Samsung Galaxy S21+

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20

 

Next up, we find deals on several laptops. First, the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is getting a massive $400 discount, meaning you can get one for $799. The Galaxy Book Ion comes with a 13.3-inch QLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows HOME. However, you can get a larger 15.6-inch display with twice as much RAM and Windows Pro for $1,420 after a $130 discount.

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, you can also consider the new Google Pixelbook Go that’s currently selling for $7900. This version comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a $50 discount. Savings get better when you go for the version with 16GB RAM that’s now $100 off, leaving it at $899. And if you want to spend even less on a new Chromebook, you can get the Google Pixelbook Go with 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and an M3 processor for $649. Or, you could also check out yesterday’s options from HP.

    SAMSUNG Galaxy Book Ion

    Core i5 Google Pixelbook Go

    M3 Google Pixelbook Go

 




