Well, it is now official, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has recently been launched, and it’s already available for purchase. If you head over to Samsung.com, you can pre-order your device and get up to $200 instant credit for you to use towards accessories like a new Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds. To make things even better, you can also get up to $700 savings when you trade in an eligible device, meaning that you can get the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100. Yes, you got that right, the vanilla Galaxy S21 can be yours for just $99.99.

If you want to take it to the next step, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ can be yours for $300 and go all out with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500. Every model comes with 128GB storage space, but you can also choose to grab 256GB and 512GB in several color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series Follow this link to save big bucks with your new Samsung Galaxy S21, which starts at just $100 if you trade-in an eligible device, and you can also get up to $200 towards accessories such as Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds. View at Samsung.com

If you’re not sure about getting the new Samsung Galaxy S21, you can still get last year’s flagships or at least some of them. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is once again available in three models. First, the Galaxy S20 FE can be yours for $340, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus starts from $915, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is up for grabs for $1,115.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Check out the latest deals on last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which is still a great option to consider in 2020. View at Samsung.com

Moving on, we will find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which’s the best option if you’re looking for a device focused on productivity. The vanilla version is available for $400, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra goes for $700. Both devices come with 128GB starting storage space, and you also get a free S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a lower price tag than the Ultra version, but you also get an S Pen, Super Fast Charge, and a powerful device that will also excel at gaming. View at Samsung.com

Now we enter foldable territory, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for $999.99 with $1,000 discounts when you trade in an eligible device. Or get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with a smaller form factor and a clamshell design for $100 in the LTE only version, or grab the 5G variant for $250.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is considered last year's best device. It features Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when extended and a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut. View at Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung's foldable phone with a clamshell design comes with a Dynamic AMOLED Display for immersive viewing, 250GB storage space, and more. View at Samsung

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $150 with a $50 trade-in f an eligible audio device. These are Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds, which arrive with studio sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation, and IPX7 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Galaxy Buds Pro combines studio sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation so you can elevate everyday moments. Plus you also get IPX7 water resistance and they come in three different color options. View at Samsung.com