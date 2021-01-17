If you’re looking for a new smartphone, we have some exciting deals for you. We will start with the latest Galaxy S flagship, as you can get up to $900 off the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series, kinda. You can head over to Samsung.com right now and pre-order your Galaxy S21, and when you do, you will get up to $200 instant credit for watches, earbuds, tablets, and more. Not only that, but you will also get a free Samsung SmartTag and four months of YouTube Premium for free, and if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can get up to $700 off. This means that the vanilla Galaxy S21 could be yours for just $100, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.
If you’re thinking about going for last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can also get it for $350. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is still on sale, and you can get yours for $450 if you want the entry-level version, or get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung's budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S20 series, and it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixels, IP68 for water and dust resistant
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with an included S Pen, which is so responsive that it feels like you're using a real pen. It also features Super Fast Charge and great performance.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is still selling for $1,000 if you trade-in an eligible device, and you would be getting one of the best, if not the best smartphone of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can also be yours for $100 if you get the LTE only version, or get the version with 5G support for $250.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is considered last year's best device. It features Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when extended and a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut.
Samsung's foldable phone with a clamshell design comes with a Dynamic AMOLED Display for immersive viewing, 250GB storage space, and more.
The Google Pixel 4 is also on sale, and you can get yours with 64GB storage for just $504 with $295 savings in its Just Black color option, or get the Clearly White version for just $490. If you want more storage space, you can also get 128GB storage for $795 with $104 savings.
If you want the Google Pixel 4 XL, you can also get it on sale, as the Clearly White version with 64GB can be yours for $579 after a $320 discount, or the Just Black version for $800 with $99 savings. The Google Pixel 3a is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $333 when you choose the 46GB version in Clearly White or get the Purple-ish color version for $335. Finally, the Nokia 7.2 is also on sale, and you can get one for $297 and get a $52 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB storage and a 48MP triple camera.
Pixel 4 is the phone made the Google way, with a camera that takes the perfect shot every time.
Get more done with an extraordinary camera, fast-charging battery, and the helpful Google Assistant built in.
Capture incredible photos, watch all your videos in HDR and go without charging for up to 2 days.