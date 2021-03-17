We start today’s deals with some of the best Android smartphones available on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting up to $700 off when you trade-in an eligible device, meaning that you can get the vanilla Galaxy S21 for just $100 unlocked with 128GB of storage space. If you what the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it will set you back $500, and if you want the Galaxy S21+, you can get it for just $200, which is less than what you would end up paying for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s selling for $250.

Now, you could also go for a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 since it seems that we won’t get a refresh this year because of chip shortages. So, getting the entry-level variant for $450 may not seem so bad right now. The Note 20 Ultra is selling for $750, which means you can save up to $650 with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung foldable phones are also on sale. You can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,450 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $650, or get the LTE-only version for $100 more.

And since we’re talking Samsung, we must also include several charging accessories that are also on sale. First, the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is getting a $4 discount, leaving it at $16. The Wireless Charger Trio and the Wireless Charger DUO Pad are getting $22 and $40 discounts, meaning that you can get yours for $68 and $60, respectively. Or get the Portable Fast Charge Wireless Charger and Battery Pack for $43 with $17 savings.

You can also get your hands on a new case from OtterBox, as there are several options with up to 30 percent off directly from OtterBox.com. And if you head over to Amazon.com, you will also find deals on OtterBox cases for the iPhone 12 mini. These start at $20.49 with $19 savings if you go for the Commuter Series. The Defender Series is getting you a $19.98 discount, which leaves it available for just under $40, and the Symmetry Series is selling for $40 after a $9.96 discount.