This may be a great moment to get your hands on a new Android device. The latest deals come from Amazon and B&H, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on sale with savings that start at $150 when you go for the vanilla variant with 256GB in storage space. However, this deal is only available over at B&H. Still, the 128GB is also available at Amazon.com, but you will only get $100 savings, which leaves both devices up for grabs at $700.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can get up to $250 savings, which means you can get your new device for $1,000 with 256GB of storage space. However, the best option may come from Samsung.com, where you can get the new Galaxy S21 series starting at $100 unlocked with 128GB storage space. Remember that you will have to trade-in an eligible device to get these savings, but you will also get up to $100 instant credit you can use in Samsung’s official online store.

Moving away from Samsung, we are now focusing on Google devices, as you can get your new Google Pixel phone starting for $280 if you can settle for the Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage space, as it’s now getting a $520 discount. If you’re looking for a more contemporary phone, the Google Pixel 4a with 128GB of storage space is getting a $50 discount, leaving it available for $449.

OnePlus devices are also on sale, and you can get your hands on a new OnePlus 7T with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM for $350 with $250 savings, while the more recent OnePlus 8 is getting a $370 discount, which means you can get yours for $430. This device also features 128GB of storage space and 8GB RAM, but remember you can also get this phone from OnePlus.com with $200 savings when you grab the Interstellar Glow version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space for $599.

Finally, Motorola smartphones are also getting some love, as the Moto One 5G Ace is getting a $20, leaving it available for $380. The Moto G Stylus is also getting a $20 discount, which means you can grab yours for just $280. Both of these phones come with 128GB of storage and a 48MP primary camera sensor, but the One 5G Ace features 6GB RAM, while the G Stylus falls short with 4GB RAM. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can get the Moto G Play for $160 with $10 savings or the Moto G7 Plus that’s now selling for $120 after a $130 discount.