Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

If you want more color options in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung’s Vietnamese site has announced a new S20 Ultra Limited Edition White available.

A new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White is listed on Samsung’s Vietnamese site, and it arrives with a $1,290/€1,140 price tag. It will be available for pre-order in Vietnam from June 12 to June 18, and customers who pre-order will also get a $300/€260 Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 speaker and an immediate cashback of $170/€150. The device can also be purchased from June 19 at CellPhoneS retail stores. Customers who get this device between June 19 and June 21 would also get a $130/€115 discount.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with an Exynos 990 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, but there’s no word on the devices RAM or storage space. We are also waiting to see if this new color variant will arrive in more markets around the world.

Source GSM Arena

Via Samsung Newsroom Vietnam

