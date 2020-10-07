We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is getting a 20 percent discount, leaving it at just $1,120. This translates to almost $280 savings, and you get an unlocked US version of the phone with 128GB in storage space, but you will have to settle for the Cosmic Gray version if you want this discount. The Cosmic Black color variant is also on sale, but it will only save you $202.20, leaving the device at just under $1,200.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also available. You can get the 128GB unlocked US version in Cosmic Gray or Cosmic Black for $998.23 after a $201.76 discount.

We then find Apple’s latest MacBook Air, which is getting a $99 discount. This leaves the version with a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,200. Now, you can also get the 256GB version for $950 after a $39 discount. The best part is that you can choose any color option, as they are all getting the same prices, so it doesn’t matter if you choose the Space Gray version or you go for the Silver or Gold variant.

If you’re looking for Amazon products, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, which includes Amazon’s leather cover and power adapter for $168, if you go for the 8GB storage version, or you can get the 32GB storage option for $199.97 after a $20 discount. However, if you’re a Prime user, you can get the 8GB version for $119.97 and the 32GB option for $144.97.

Other deals include BenQ’s 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate for $400 after an $80 discount. The Garmin vivoactive 4S smartwatch with built-in GPS, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, pulse OX sensors in Rose Gold with a white band is selling for $277 with $73 savings. Finally, get 1TB of storage space on the go, as the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is now going for $170 down from its usual $200 price tag.